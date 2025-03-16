Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,229 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NX. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 150.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $99,673.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,441.32. This represents a 1.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanex Building Products

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.