Assetmark Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

J stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.67. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

