Assetmark Inc. Acquires 946 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 591.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

