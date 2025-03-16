Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCPB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

BATS JCPB opened at $46.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.