Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 984 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJUL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $2,372,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS:PJUL opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

