Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.63, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

