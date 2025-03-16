Assetmark Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1,812.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 54.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 183.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 22.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

TRGP opened at $190.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.34.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,957.74. This trade represents a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

