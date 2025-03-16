Assetmark Inc. Buys 296 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 954.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 392,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,385,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $91,342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $2,320,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

