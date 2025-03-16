Assetmark Inc. Buys 741 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 7,410.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,118 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,617,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,895,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,005,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,310,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

