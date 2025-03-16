Assetmark Inc. Buys 922 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 290.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

