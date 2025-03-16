Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 1,175 Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEQT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000.

Shares of HEQT opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.49. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

