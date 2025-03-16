Assetmark Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

