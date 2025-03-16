Assetmark Inc. Has $67,000 Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,779,000 after buying an additional 374,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 549.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 208,920 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in Primoris Services by 28.4% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 699,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,645,000 after acquiring an additional 154,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 17.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,255,000 after acquiring an additional 91,235 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at $858,868.64. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $501,636. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

