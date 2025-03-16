Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 275.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,167,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,024,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,613,000 after acquiring an additional 46,563 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,249,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $243.11 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.66.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

