Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $4,386,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $75,478.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,582.04. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649 shares of company stock valued at $738,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $193.11 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.54 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day moving average of $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.