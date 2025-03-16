Assetmark Inc. Invests $52,000 in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AXSM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.36.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $121.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

