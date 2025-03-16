Assetmark Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,536,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,939,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,858,000 after buying an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 823,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 757,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,828 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

