Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOBO. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

South Bow Price Performance

NYSE SOBO opened at $25.88 on Friday. South Bow Co. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $27.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOBO. CIBC cut shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

