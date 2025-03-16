Assetmark Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Vertiv by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3,417.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,698 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

