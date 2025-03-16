Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 468.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $322.68 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.82 and a 1 year high of $363.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

