Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 311.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 329.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

SCHH opened at $21.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.