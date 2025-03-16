Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in JD.com by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 242,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in JD.com by 65,089.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,580,000 after buying an additional 2,211,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in JD.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 66,693 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.