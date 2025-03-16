Assetmark Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

