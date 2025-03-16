Atria Investments Inc Acquires 4,030 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. National Pension Service bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $69.93.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

