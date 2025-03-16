Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Generac by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $130.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

