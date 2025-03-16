Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 56.6% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 717,533 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,749,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 200,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 118,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Orion Group Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Group

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

