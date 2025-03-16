Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,570 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $225.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

