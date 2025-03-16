Atria Investments Inc Cuts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 317.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28,567 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,808. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

