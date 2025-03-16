Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 6.2 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

