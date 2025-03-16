Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,911,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,087,000 after buying an additional 34,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,919,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $186.72 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

