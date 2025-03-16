Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $491,134.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,820,818.76. This represents a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,181.02. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,657 shares of company stock worth $5,442,199 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

