Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OII. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 6.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OII. Barclays cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Pickering Energy Partners cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $20.18 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.