Atria Investments Inc Has $481,000 Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $220.40 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

