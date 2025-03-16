Atria Investments Inc Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.71. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

