Atria Investments Inc Invests $443,000 in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the third quarter worth approximately $850,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May by 42.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Price Performance

XMAY opened at $31.58 on Friday. Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $32.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

About Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – May (XMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

