Atria Investments Inc Purchases 205 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AutoNation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in AutoNation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AutoNation by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $160.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.94.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

