Atria Investments Inc Purchases 747 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,422,000 after acquiring an additional 62,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,040,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,187,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,500 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,652.19. This represents a 18.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $64.04.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.