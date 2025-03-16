Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.14 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

