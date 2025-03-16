Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,122 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 565.4% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 959,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,998,000 after acquiring an additional 349,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 162.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 296,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $10,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Matador Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,380. This represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Harvey acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $33,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,018.40. The trade was a 2.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,850 shares of company stock worth $1,077,024. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.