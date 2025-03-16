Atria Investments Inc Sells 149 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 263,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.97 per share, with a total value of $38,682,504.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 418,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,519,731.39. This trade represents a 169.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 3,500 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.69 per share, with a total value of $492,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,215. This trade represents a 17.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,184,350 shares of company stock valued at $343,066,252 and sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.11. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $179.09.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

