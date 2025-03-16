Atria Investments Inc Sells 234 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,539,000 after buying an additional 148,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,679,000 after buying an additional 403,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,375,000 after acquiring an additional 385,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $172.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.75 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.89 and its 200 day moving average is $181.19.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $454,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.73.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

