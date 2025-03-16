Atria Investments Inc Sells 27,018 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,018 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,016,000 after buying an additional 2,604,304 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,587,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,408,000 after buying an additional 2,886,508 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,658,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,705,000 after buying an additional 1,286,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,899,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after buying an additional 346,390 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12,592.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,484,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,171,000 after buying an additional 23,299,313 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.56%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

