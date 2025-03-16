Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,987 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,986.11. The trade was a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,126,499.68. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,754,451. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

