Atria Investments Inc Takes $511,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 1,209.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,150,747.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $32,141,829.62. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,770. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDCC stock opened at $217.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $231.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

