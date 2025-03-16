Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $475.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.13.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $357.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.01 and a 200-day moving average of $386.80. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $544.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,480,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 382.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,052.6% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

