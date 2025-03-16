Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,014,321 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,014,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 33.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,969,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 62,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 69,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRX opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

