Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.1 %

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.43. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

