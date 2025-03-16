Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 54.9% in February

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

