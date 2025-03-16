Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 54.9% in February

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $31.91.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
