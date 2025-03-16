Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,029 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,719,000 after acquiring an additional 736,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 97,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 953,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

