Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Receives $41.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research firms have commented on BCAX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

BCAX stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

