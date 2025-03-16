Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Receives $41.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
Several research firms have commented on BCAX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bicara Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics
Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance
BCAX stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19.
Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bicara Therapeutics
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.